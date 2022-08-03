COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward.

The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres of office, retail and restaurant space and hundreds of apartments just east of Top Golf and Ikea.

NP Limited Partnership plans to break ground on the development this fall.

“The scale of this project is enormous,” said Franz Geiger, the managing director of NP Limited Partnership. “Polaris is auto-centric. This kind of walkable development with the land we have left to develop up here can raise the profile of Polaris.”

For more details on this project, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.