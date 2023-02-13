There’s been a management shakeup at Plaskolite following a private equity investment. (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Plastics and acrylics manufacturer Plaskolite sold a handful of Linden-area properties for $22.5 million at the end of January.

According to Peter Lynch, CFO of Plaskolite, the company closed on a sale-leaseback transaction on six of its properties in the first quarter of 2023, including its facility at 1770 Joyce Ave., plus some parcels along 23rd Avenue, all in the same campus. Its headquarters on Nationwide Boulevard was not part of the sale.

Plaskolite plans to continue operating its facilities in Columbus and Zanesville, Lynch said in an emailed statement, and now leases those facilities from Arnold Polymer LP. Lynch didn’t disclose how long the lease term is.

A company spokesperson said there will be no impact to jobs or long-term manufacturing for Plaskolite.

