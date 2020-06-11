Planet Hollywood owner buys Columbus-founded restaurants

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus-founded restaurant chain has a new owner again.

Orlando-based Earl Enterprises Thursday announced the $30 million acquisition of at least 45 Brio Italian Mediterranean and Bravo Cucina Italiana locations.

Brio and Bravo were founded in Columbus in the 1990s by brothers Rick Doody and Chris Doody, sons of Sue Doody who was the founder founder of Lindey’s in German Village. The original Bravo is still open on Hayden Run Road.

Earl Enterprises, via a related entity GPEE Lender LLC, bought the Brio Italian Mediterranean and Bravo Cucina Italiana locations from Orlando-based FoodFirst Global Restaurants Inc., which previously filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 10 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Middle District of Florida.

