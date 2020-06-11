Planet Hollywood owner buys Columbus-founded restaurants

Columbus Business First
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus-founded restaurant chain has a new owner again.

Orlando-based Earl Enterprises Thursday announced the $30 million acquisition of at least 45 Brio Italian Mediterranean and Bravo Cucina Italiana locations.

Brio and Bravo were founded in Columbus in the 1990s by brothers Rick Doody and Chris Doody, sons of Sue Doody who was the founder founder of Lindey’s in German Village. The original Bravo is still open on Hayden Run Road.

Earl Enterprises, via a related entity GPEE Lender LLC, bought the Brio Italian Mediterranean and Bravo Cucina Italiana locations from Orlando-based FoodFirst Global Restaurants Inc., which previously filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 10 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Middle District of Florida.

For more, go to https://www.bizjournals.com/columbus/news/2020/06/11/planet-hollywood-owner-buys-45-italian-restaurants.html?iana=hpmvp_colum_news_headline?ana=nbc4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools