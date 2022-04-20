COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Pizzuti Cos. wants to expand its Library Park development downtown.

The latest phase of Library Park would include mixed-use building located on 39 to 53 S. 9th Street., according to plans submitted to the Downtown Commission.

This would be the fourth phase of Library Park.

The developer wants to demolish an apartment building built in the 1930s and construct a new seven-story, 157,000-square-foot building in its place. The building would have 117 apartment units, an amenity deck and coworking space. The project would include 94 parking spaces.

Before construction starts on the new building, however, Pizzuti would replace the building with a temporary parking lot for up to two years.

