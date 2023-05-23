MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A new spec building targeting suppliers of major companies such as Honda, Intel and Scotts will be constructed in Marysville.

Pioneer Development, an Austin, Texas-based commercial and residential real estate development and investment firm, plans to build a 55,000-square-foot facility at 14711 Industrial Pkwy. near U.S. Route 33 in southeast Marysville.

In addition to Honda, Intel and Scotts suppliers, the facility could also attract other manufacturing, automotive and agribusiness companies located nearby, as well as electronic vehicle and smart mobility technology development and testing activities along the 33 Smart Mobility Corridor, according to a press release.

