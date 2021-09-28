Pins Mechanical Co. expanding to Pittsburgh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Pins Mechanical Company is going to Pittsburgh.

Columbus-based Rise Brands Tuesday announced another new addition to its busy development slate. It expects to open a 30,000-square-foot Pins location (including a 16-Bit Bar + Arcade) in the third quarter of 2022 in the city’s Southside Works area.

It will be a new market for Pins, its eighth overall.

The two-story building at 425 Cinema Dr. will feature the whole array of Pins and 16-Bit entertainment including duckpin bowling, pinball, classic arcade games, bocce ball, patio pong, and more. There will be multiple bars, multiple outdoor patio spaces, and private lanes as well.

This one will also have a carnival slide, a first for the brand.

“Pittsburgh has been on our radar for quite some time, and we are thrilled to bring exciting entertainment and alternative fun to the Southside,” Rise Brands founder Troy Allen said in a news release. “The Southside Works is a vibrant area with a lot of great things happening, thanks to (developer) SomeraRoad. We can’t wait for Pins to be part of the community.”

Since opening in downtown Columbus in 2016, Pins has expanded to three units locally plus operations in Cincinnati, Nashville, Charlotte, and Indianapolis. Locations are in the works in Cleveland and Atlanta as well.

Allen, speaking to Columbus Business First earlier this year, said despite the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, the business has seen sales rebound and demand from developers for the traffic-driving Pins concept remains high.

Rise Brands also operates several stand-alone 16-Bit Bar + Arcade locations, though that concept has been integrated into the Pins footprint for a few years now. It has two No Soliciting bourbon bars and is launching its first food concept, Weenie Wonder, here in Columbus this fall.

