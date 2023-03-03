Pink apparel sales have been dragging down Victoria’s Secret sales. That business will get a makeover in 2023. (CBF Photo/Dan Eaton)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. expect new products, a new acquisition and a makeover of one of its key brands to help the business grow sales in 2023.

The Columbus-based retailer Friday reported fourth quarter and full-year results.

Sales in 2022 dropped 6% to $6.344 billion. Comparable store sales fell 8% compared with 2021. Net income was $348 million, or $4.14 per share, versus $646 million, or $7.18 a share, in 2021.

Victoria’s Secret sales in the quarter dropped 7% to $2.02 billion. Comparable store sales fell 6%.

