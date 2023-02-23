COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — If you haven’t played pickleball yet, you probably will. The numbers don’t lie.

According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, 14% of American adults played pickleball between August 2021 and August 2022.

That’s 36.5 million people trying a game – kind of like tennis, badminton and table tennis combined – that few of us had heard of before the pandemic.

And it’s only growing. Especially in Central Ohio, which has two pickleball-dedicated facilities and more on the way.

