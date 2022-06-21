Pickle Shack is open in Delaware and expanding to Sunbury.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — As the popularity of pickleball grows, so too are the businesses ready to quite literally court those players.

Pickle Shack has been open on a casual basis at 3218 U.S. Route 42 in Delaware for a few weeks now and is ready to mark the grand opening this weekend of what will eventually be a 27,000-square-foot facility for players.

Owner Dave Ganim also plans to build a second location on 14 acres in downtown Sunbury. “I see the potential for 15, 20 of these,” he said.

There are options around town – many recreation centers, for example, have repurposed tennis and basketball courts for the game – but few dedicated pickleball courts. That, of course, is changing.

Last week, Pickle & Chill announced plans to open its first courts in Columbus this year, with food and drink options planned for 2023. Chicago-based operator Real Dill Pickleball Club is coming to Polaris next year as well.

