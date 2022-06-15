COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – A locally owned and dedicated indoor pickleball facility is opening in Columbus this fall.

The first phase of Pickle & Chill is expected to open in October at 880 W. Henderson Road. That building currently houses Tennis Ohio, which also will continue to operate there.

The project is from David E. Kass and his wife Cari Kass, self-proclaimed pickleball enthusiasts. Kass also is president of Continental Real Estate and founder and chairman of Continental Hospitality Group.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport combining elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.

