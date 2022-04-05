COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The newest addition to the Penzone Salons + Spas portfolio is about bringing people together — and that doesn’t just mean customers.

The Dublin-based operator Tuesday opened its latest addition, a new-built salon and spa at 5751 N. Hamilton Road. It replaces a 26-year-old operation at 1356 Cherry Way Dr. in Gahanna.

“This is special,” said Debbie Penzone, Charles Penzone Inc. president and CEO. “We have about 10 employees who’ve been with us since we opened here. The previous space was spread across three floors. This one brings everyone together for the first time.”

It employs around 80 total.

The new location is in Columbus, near the Hamilton Quarter development, though Penzone identifies it as its Gahanna/New Albany salon and spa.

