Penzone plans new super spa in Gahanna, New Albany area

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Charles Penzone Inc. is planning a new full-service salon and spa near the Hamilton Quarter development.

The project will break ground this month to open at 5751 N. Hamilton Road in early 2022, said CEO Debbie Penzone.

She said the new spa will resemble the 14,000-square-foot location that opened in Dublin in 2018. Designed by Meyers + Associates Architecture, the building will let Penzone offer all of its services in a one-floor format.

The new site will replace the existing location that serves the Gahanna, New Albany area – a multi-floor building at 1356 Cherry Way Dr. that opened in 1996.

Like other recently-updated locations in Dublin, Polaris and Short North, this one will revolve around a central social room with wine, cocktails and coffee as well as outdoor patios.

It, too, will have a spa and mani/pedi areas, a spot for hair highlights, coloring and blow-outs, an area for makeup and skincare and an aromatherapy section.

Gioffre Companies Inc. is the construction contractor for the new location.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to have that modern, warm design with the social room at the heart of the salon and spa, and to be able to do two different patios and bring the outside inside,” Penzone said. “The one-floor plan works well for bringing people together and cross between the spa and hair rooms with the social area in the middle.”

About 81 people work there now and will move to the new location, Penzone said.

While lockdowns initially closed Penzone’s locations in the first surge of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, people began returning once restrictions were lifted. She said many people used spa days as a getaway while typical vacations were canceled.

The new location also takes advantage of the added traffic to Hamilton Quarter, which has brought a lot of other new retailers and major commercial construction.

“It’s really powerful to have the space to reinvent again,” Penzone said. “This is a whole new area where there are lots of businesses going up and it’s good to be in a neighborhood like that. It supports our customer base.”

