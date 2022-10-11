A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new hotel will be constructed at one of Central Ohio’s largest entertainment venues.

Penn Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced Monday that it plans to build a $100 million hotel at Hollywood Casino Columbus, which is located on Georgesville Road on the city’s west side. The hotel will be attached to the existing property and will feature 180 rooms in addition to new food and beverage options.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, according to a news release.

The project is expected to create 100 permanent jobs, as well as hundreds of temporary construction jobs.

