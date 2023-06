Pelotonia has added two new partners to its family of funders.

Columbus-based homebuilder M/I Homes and Pharmavite, a national vitamin brand company coming to New Albany, have signed on to support Pelotonia’s operational costs.

Pelotonia’s funding partners help pay the nonprofit’s day-to-day costs so that 100% of donations go to cancer research at Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center and the James Cancer Hospital.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.