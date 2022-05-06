COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Pelotonia’s fundraising is ahead of pre-pandemic pacing three months ahead of return to a full-scale in-person ride, CEO Doug Ulman said. Rider registrations are close to 2019 levels to date.

So far, more than 5,500 riders have registered for the August bike ride through Central and Southeast Ohio, and have raised $2.58 million so far for cancer research, according to the Columbus nonprofit’s website. Most of the money typically comes in closer to and after the event.

“The numbers look very strong,” Ulman said.

“It reiterates how generous and engaged this community is,” Ulman said. “It speaks to the urgency right now for research.”

