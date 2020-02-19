Breaking News
Columbus police not certain shooting that killed 12-year-old was accidental

Pataskala’s residential development ban prompts lawsuit

Columbus Business First

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

PATASKALA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Pataskala is facing a lawsuit from a developer over a stalled housing project.

Newark-based Southgate Company LP, led by developer Robert O’Neill has filed suit against the city, arguing that the moratorium on residential development enacted by the city in October has deprived the developer of its “clear legal right” to pursue a planned 155-home project slated for 96 acres at the northeast corner of State Route 310 and Refugee Road.

Pataskala’s law director told Columbus Business First the city believes the suit is “completely without merit,” and pushed back on the idea that the moratorium has impacted the project.

According to the complaint, the land in question was rezoned in 2007 to allow for Southgate’s planned residential project, which was delayed in the wake of the Great Recession.

For more, go to https://www.bizjournals.com/columbus/news/2020/02/18/ataskalas-residential-development-ban-prompts.html?iana=hpmvp_colum_news_headline?ana=nbc4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools