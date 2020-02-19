Pataskala’s residential development ban prompts lawsuit

PATASKALA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Pataskala is facing a lawsuit from a developer over a stalled housing project.

Newark-based Southgate Company LP, led by developer Robert O’Neill has filed suit against the city, arguing that the moratorium on residential development enacted by the city in October has deprived the developer of its “clear legal right” to pursue a planned 155-home project slated for 96 acres at the northeast corner of State Route 310 and Refugee Road.

Pataskala’s law director told Columbus Business First the city believes the suit is “completely without merit,” and pushed back on the idea that the moratorium has impacted the project.

According to the complaint, the land in question was rezoned in 2007 to allow for Southgate’s planned residential project, which was delayed in the wake of the Great Recession.

For more, go to https://www.bizjournals.com/columbus/news/2020/02/18/ataskalas-residential-development-ban-prompts.html?iana=hpmvp_colum_news_headline?ana=nbc4.