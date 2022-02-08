COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The newest addition to the Short North cap is opening this weekend.

Parlay Sporting Club + Kitchen – described as an upscale sports bar and restaurant – takes over the Cap at Union Square space at 570 N. High St. that previously was the Black Point.

It’s opening just in time for the Super Bowl.

The more than 8,000-square-foot restaurant is owned and run by Peerless Management Group, whose growing portfolio of Columbus establishments includes Fireproof, Dahlia, BBR, and Galla Park, which opened last year a few blocks north of Parlay in the Short North.

Parlay has more than 100 televisions, two patios, a game room suite, and a DJ. The menu is described as “polished American fare,” alongside its offering of specialty cocktails, spirits, and local craft beer.

The physical features of the space include an expanded bar area with more than 50 seats and more than 60 seats outside with heating and cooling (as needed). That game room suite includes Skee-Ball, darts, giant Jenga, and Connect-4.

There are four private rooms with their own video boards, an “elevated man cave” and “sky lodge seating” for groups. Several booths, which can be reserved for groups of six or more, also will have the ability to control designated televisions within direct view. No need to flag down a member of the wait staff to ask for a channel to be changed.

The group, on its website, said it can accommodate up to 300.

Black Point, the previous tenant in that space, opened in 2014. It was owned and run by the Hyde Park Restaurant Group, which still has its eponymous steakhouse across the street. The space was Sushi Rock prior to that. It originally was the Liu Pon Xi restaurant when the Cap opened in 2004.

