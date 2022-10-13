DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A popular Cuban eatery is joining North Market Bridge Park.

Pablo’s Havana Café is bringing its signature Cuban sandwich and other Cuban specialties to the market this fall.

An opening date still is to be determined, but construction on the café’s space will begin soon. It is taking the stall on the east side of the building just north of Hoyo’s Kitchen.

Owner Pablo Taura opened Pablo’s Havana Café in Powell in 2018 and saw enough success he expanded the business by 1,000 square feet in its first year to create more seating and space for private events and wine tastings. He also operates a food truck.

The menu is inspired by the home-cooked meals of Taura’s youth, which have been passed down through five generations.

