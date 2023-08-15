Otterbein and Antioch universities have secured approval and are moving forward with plans for a new collaborative system they’re calling the Coalition for the Common Good, the schools announced Tuesday.

The Westerville and Yellow Springs colleges announced their plan to team up in July 2022. The system aims to develop shared curricula that promotes career and personal growth as well as “pluralistic democracy, social, racial, economic, and environmental justice, and the common good,” according to the release.

This summer the system secured approval from the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education for new academic programs. Now it will move forward with partnering with other colleges and local businesses.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.