COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Express Inc. is getting into the name, image and likeness business with a pair of Ohio State superstars.

The Columbus-based retailer on Monday named quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijgba its first-ever collegiate athlete style ambassadors.

“We’re a fashion brand,” said Sara Tervo, the retailer’s chief marketing officer. “We’re always looking for ways to create awareness and excitement.”

What better way to catch the attention of sought-after college-age customers than working with two of the highest-profile players in the sport?

“They’re outstanding athletes and they’re right here in our hometown,” Tervo said.

