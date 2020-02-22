OSU presidential search leader vows privacy: ‘If the names start to leak out, we will have a blown search’

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The man in charge of finding Ohio State University’s next president said this week he is determined to keep search details – especially the names of the candidates – out of the public view.

Battelle CEO Lewis Von Thaer, the OSU trustee heading up the search, said at a public hearing with OSU faculty, staff and students that the university did not plan to reveal the identity of the candidates or finalists for the job.

Von Thaer said trustees “will be very careful in protecting” names of candidates and finalists for the position. That came in response to questions from faculty members about how they could get involved in the search.

“We will probably not do that because academic environments are not the best places in the world to keep a secret,” he said. “If the names start to leak out, we will have a blown search. We will struggle to fill this job.”

