OSU does better in US News rankings; here’s how other Central Ohio colleges performed

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University performed better in the 2021 U.S. News and World Report rankings than it has during the past few years.

The public flagship university tied with several other universities for spot No. 49 among national universities, compared to being ranked No. 53 last year and No. 54 in 2019.

Also ranked at No. 49 nationally this year: Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, Northeastern University in Massachusetts, Pepperdine University in California, and Purdue University in Indiana.

OSU also tied with Purdue in the public university category, where both ranked No. 17.

The rankings measure nearly 1,500 U.S. colleges based on 17 metrics, including freshmen retention, graduation rates, class size, student ACT and SAT scores, and acceptance rates.

OSU said several “individual programs also saw year-over-year improvement, including undergraduate computer science programs that increased four spots to rank 37th nationally and 18th among public universities.”

The university is also ranked ninth among public universities for undergraduate teaching, a key priority for OSU, according to Kay Halasek, director of the Michael V. Drake Institute for Teaching and Learning.

“Ohio State is committed to excellence in undergraduate student education, and the Institute for Teaching and Learning collaborates with and supports instructors who seek out and employ teaching methods shown to improve student learning,” Halasek said.

“National recognition for the university depends upon our instructors’ commitment to their own professional learning and scholarly teaching,” Halasek said.

Meanwhile, Central Ohio’s other universities achieved high rankings in a variety of categories. Among national liberal arts colleges, Denison University ranked No. 42 and Ohio Wesleyan University ranked No. 98.

Otterbein University is ranked No. 12 in the Midwest for regional universities. In the same category, Capital University came in at No. 37 and Ohio Dominican came in at No. 64.

The only Ohio university that ranked higher than OSU this year among national universities is Case Western Reserve University at No. 42.

