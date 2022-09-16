An artist’s rendering of Orthopedic One’s new headquarters in Westerville.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters.

The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to 63 orthopedic and musculoskeletal specialists.

The practice will open a new facility called Crosswoods Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine at 8080 N. High St.

In Canal Winchester, Orthopedic One is leasing 3,000 square feet in a newly constructed therapy clinic at 7750 Diley Road. Located across from an existing Orthopedic One physician office, this will be the group’s smallest standalone physical therapy facility. It will employ roughly four physical therapists.

And in Dublin, the practice is leasing 8,400 square feet inside the existing Perimeter West Medical Center.

