COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–After almost two years of delay, Ohio’s largest physician-owned orthopedic practice’s new home in Westerville is finally under construction.

Orthopedic One broke ground on the estimated $24 million, 80,000-square-foot building this month, according to a news release. Located at Polaris Parkway and Africa Road along Westerville’s “medical mile,” the four-floor facility will include space for centralized business operations, clinical space, and MRI services.

“After a challenging year, we are eager to pick up where we left off with efforts to increase access to care for our existing patients and meet both current and projected demand for orthopedic services in Westerville and surrounding communities,” CEO Tim Smith said in the release. “More patients trust us with their orthopedic care than any other practice in central Ohio. Earning that trust means we must always consider opportunities to improve the quality and delivery of care to our patients. Our new facility in Westerville is an important step.”

Construction of the facility was slated to begin in the first quarter of 2020, but the plans were put on hold in March of that year because of the pandemic.

The facility will house more than 200 associates. Its clinical space will offer 12 physicians across every orthopedic specialty, according to the release.

Orthopedic One has nine locations in Central Ohio. The new Westerville facility will consolidate most of the company’s administrative functions to increase clinical capacity at the other sites.

The site was developed by Daimler Group, and designed by Moody Nolan, Inc., according to the release.

Orthopedic One’s current Westerville location at 560 N. Cleveland Ave. will ultimately be vacated, according to the release. The new facility is expected to open in the spring of 2023.

