COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Opendoor, the online residential real estate market, now offers mortgages from digital lender Lower as an option.

The San Francisco public company, which recently expanded to huge markets including the Bay Area and New York City, aims to serve every homebuyer and seller in the country, CEO Eric Wu said when announcing first-quarter results.

The “strategic partnership” with the New Albany company, he told analysts in a recorded call, “enables us to offer a broader suite of products, serve more costumers across our market footprint and add fulfillment flexibility as we launch our digital Opendoor financing app in coming weeks.”

