NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Opendoor, the online residential real estate market, has made Central Ohio’s Lower.com its exclusive mortgage fulfillment partner less than a year after first offering the digital lender as an option.

New Albany-based Lower Holding Co., which operates other mortgage brands such as Homeside Financial, announced Opendoor is the first customer for its new white-labeled “mortgage as a service” platform. Lower can integrate with home sellers, banks or other consumer finance companies to offer and service home loans under their brands.

“This is a big step for brands that have captive audiences but not the means or experience to offer such products,” Lower CEO Dan Snyder said in a news release. “It allows companies like Opendoor to stay focused on what they do best, while adding a new product that lives up to their brand promise and expand their reach.”

