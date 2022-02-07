COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Columbus noodle and dumpling bar has closed its two restaurants.

Oddles has shuttered its restaurants at 765 Neil Ave. in Harrison West and 443 E. Main St. near downtown.

A sign on the Neil Avenue store attributed the closing to the labor shortage. The signs up at the Main Street site note that Pita Grill will be filling that space soon.

The owners have not yet responded to questions about the decision.

The Neil Avenue restaurant opened in 2006, followed shortly by the East Main Street location. It was launched by Dae Oh, a local restaurateur who at one point owned multiple spots around town. He sold the two Oodles operations in 2008.

The Neil Avenue Oodles site is in the Thurber Village shopping center, which is slated to be redeveloped at some point.

The 54,000-square-foot shopping center had been home to a Giant Eagle grocery store at 777 Neil Ave., but it shuttered in 2017. For the remainder of its lease in the property, Giant Eagle operated the state’s Last Call liquor store, but that business closed in January 2020.

Oodles joins that space and the former Spinelli’s Deli as now vacant spots in that center.

CVS, Great Clips, a Boston Stoker coffee shop and Nails on Neil nail salon all remain open in that center.

Property owner Casto had shared preliminary redevelopment plans with the community in 2020 calling for commercial space along Neil Avenue with residential buildings behind that. It needed to reach a deal with CVS, however, which had a long-term lease on its space.

Casto has not yet responded to questions about the status of its plans.

