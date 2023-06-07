Getting a job with a felony record made finding employment difficult for Robert Matlock.

At the suggestion of his probation officer, he secured a job at Cafe Overlook, a restaurant and workforce development program for social service clients on the 16th floor of the Franklin County Courthouse.

“Everything that they were telling me – that they can help me out with all the stuff that I can accomplish being there – it felt right,” he said. “It felt like that’s where I needed to be.”

Employees at Cafe Overlook get opportunities for training in restaurant skills, including customer service, $15-an-hour pay, healthcare and other assistance, including subsidized childcare.

