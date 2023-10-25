One of Central Ohio’s fastest-growing companies is ready to begin construction on a new industrial development near the Intel Corp. site in Licking County.

LeVeck Commercial Construction & Development, a Gahanna-based company, is developing Edge Industrial Park on Worthington Road. The new speculative development will be located on 71 acres in Jersey Township.

The first phase of the project includes a 255,000-square-foot building at 12101 Worthington Road. The warehouse is one of five proposed buildings that are expected to total more than 1 million square feet.

