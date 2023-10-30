One Columbus likely won’t hit its job creation target for 2023, but will come close on pledged new payroll in Central Ohio and attract 10 times the capital expenditure goal, a leader of the economic development organization said.

Following a record-breaking 2022 for the region’s growth, this year’s high interest rates and uncertainty have slowed decision-making on new locations and corporate expansions, said Matt McCollister, executive vice president for One Columbus.

“They’re just waiting,” McCollister said, at a health and workforce event hosted by Quantum Health Inc. for regional personnel chiefs. “If interest rates fall, you could see an onslaught of activity.”

