WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Rapidly growing Olive AI Inc. is revitalizing one of Central Ohio’s largest suburban office properties – largely empty for four years – as a new headquarters and conference space.

Now at 1,400 employees nationwide, the Columbus health IT company bought the former Anthem headquarters at 6700 N. High St. on Friday, according to the Worthington City Council agenda for Monday.

Olive’s staff has grown sevenfold over two years; it just passed the 1,000 person mark in September. Hiring sped up once it embraced a distributed workforce model, called “the grid,” in which employees work from home or one of several smaller satellite offices.

“Our team is so large now that we need more space to bring together hundreds of Olivians at a time,” CEO Sean Lane said via email. “We also envision hosting mini-conferences out of the space.

