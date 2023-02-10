COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Olive AI Inc. cut another 215 jobs on Thursday, following a larger workforce reduction last summer as it seeks to cut costs and focus its product lines.

The Columbus company is part of a wave of tech layoffs, including at Yahoo and Github the same day. So far more than 150,000 U.S. technology industry workers have lost their jobs since the beginning of the year, according to an online layoff tracker, a cumulative 400,000 since the start of 2022.

Olive made the reductions to “pursue our ability to make a positive impact on the healthcare industry,” the company said in a statement provided to Columbus Inno. “The decision was based on the continued economic conditions affecting tech companies like Olive, as well as anticipation of continued financial strain among healthcare providers.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.