Old Spice to open Columbus barbershop

Old Spice has picked Columbus to launch a barbershop.

The men’s grooming brand is fitting out a storefront at 1614 N. High St. near the Ohio State University campus for its first brick-and-mortar location. It will serve as a haircare business and content studio for Old Spice to share styling tips and haircuts on social media.

The location will enable the brand to into the young male population around Ohio State and coming up from downtown Columbus, according to Old Spice’s parent company, Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble Co.

“Every single detail from the front desk to the mural in the back of the shop has been created for a truly memorable experience as we help our guys navigate the seas of manhood with the perfect haircut, style and hair grooming products,” Leif Edgar, Old Spice brand director at Procter & Gamble, said in a statement.

In addition to the content studio, the shop will also have a celebrity barber residency​. It’ll provide a channel of new content for Old Spice’s social media presence, which includes 2.4 million Facebook fans and more than 110,000 TikTok followers. It’ll have its own Instagram feed, too.

Old Spice said it’s going to use the studio to test out its new product lineups including scents, shampoos, conditioners and stylers. The local presence will let the P&G brand interact with local life too, including via a co-branded coffee from Brioso Roastery in the shop.

The shop is set to open March 1.

For more, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.