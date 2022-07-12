COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Starling Middle School will be converted to affordable housing by Columbus developer Woda Cooper.

Woda Cooper plans to renovate the old school at 120 S. Central Ave., which was originally built in 1908 as West High School, into 45 apartments. There will be 19 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom, and two three-bedroom units.

The developer plans to restore the tin ceilings in the building and use existing walls. Classrooms will be converted to apartments and the slate chalkboards will be preserved within units.

“It will still look like a school, we’re leaving lockers in the hallway,” said Jonathan McKay, vice president of development for Woda Cooper.

