(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new study of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on Ohio’s creative industries shows that the sector – which includes everything from greeting card publishing to the radio and TV industry – took a disastrous hit when it comes to employment and economic output.

The creative sector saw four times the decrease in employment and economic output other industries did, according to the study, which was conducted by Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development on behalf of Ohio Citizens for the Arts.

“This report confirms our members’ assertions over the past 24 months,” Angela Meleca, executive director of Ohio Citizens for the Arts, said in a release. “Ohio’s creative businesses were hardest hit with forced closures, as our sector was closed longer than any other industry and will be the last industry in Ohio to recover fully.”

Between 2019 and 2020, creative industry employment dropped by more than 41,000 people, or nearly 13%.

