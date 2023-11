OhioHealth will open its new Franklinton center Friday.

The 13,000-square-foot facility at 14 McDowell St. is part of the second phase of Gravity, an innovative mixed-use project spearheaded by Kaufman Development.

Urgent care services will begin Friday, with primary care services available starting Monday. OhioHealth is investing $4.6 million into the project, according to a media release.

