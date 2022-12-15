CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. is expanding its Appalachian presence with the acquisition of a 13th hospital.

Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge joins the system on Jan. 1 after a six-year arms’s length relationship, OhioHealth announced Thursday. The hospital, with its ambulance company and physician practice, is Guernsey County’s largest employer.

Central Ohio’s largest health system also is building hospital No. 14, OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital.

The two nonprofits announced just over a year ago they would explore the potential union. Parent organization Guernsey Health Systems will merge into the hospital and OhioHealth becomes sole owner.

