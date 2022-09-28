COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and a Southeast Ohio hospital this week signaled they are close to a merger after a five-year arms’s length relationship, but the deal isn’t done yet.

Central Ohio’s largest health system would become sole owner by year’s end of Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge if all steps fall into place, according to a legal notice published this week.

Trustees for both Columbus-based OhioHealth and Southeastern’s parent Guernsey Health Systems would have to approve the merger before any deal can go forward. Both are nonprofits.

The 12-hospital system is currently building OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist Hospital, so this deal would bring it to 14.

