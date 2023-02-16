OhioHealth/Stephen Webster | A new cancer center is coming to the OhioHealth Westerville Medical Campus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth and Columbus Oncology & Hematology Associates are bringing another cancer treatment center to Central Ohio, this time in Westerville.

The nonprofit health system and physician group are launching Westerville Cancer Center, which will provide a variety of services and resources in one location. The new cancer center will be located within the existing OhioHealth Westerville Medical Campus at 300 Polaris Pkwy.

Columbus Oncology will lease more than 15,000 square feet of space in the approximately 20,000-square-foot facility, according to a news release. Columbus Oncology, which has provided cancer care to Central Ohio patients for more than 37 years, comprises a group of 17 physicians who specialize in cancer and hematology diagnosis.

