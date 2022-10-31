COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center continued their record-beating revenue streak and posted healthy operating margins in fiscal 2022, although this year’s falling stock market resulted in OhioHealth Corp.’s first on-paper investment loss since the 2009 recession.

Mount Carmel Health System posted its third operating loss in four years, Columbus Business First reported this month, and its revenue was flat from last year, when all three Columbus hospital groups broke revenue records.

OhioHealth, Central Ohio’s largest system at 12 hospitals and growing, had operating income of $342 million as revenue increased by 6% to $5.4 billion in the year ended June 30, according to its 2022 audit released this month. The 6.3% operating margin is slightly narrower than the 7% average since it opened its most profitable hospital in Dublin in 2008, according to Business First’s analysis of annual financial reports.

