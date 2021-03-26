Ohioans have purchased more than $338 million in medical marijuana

More than 150,000 Ohioans have purchased $338 million in medical marijuana, according to new statistics released by the state pharmacy board.

In all, some 244,163 patients have received recommendations for the program, which began operating at the beginning of 2019. A total of 176,387 are registered and can make purchases from 52 dispensaries in Ohio, according to the state.

Currently, there are 681 physicians with certificates to recommend medical marijuana use.

Ohio’s medical marijuana regulators opened the state registry for patients in December 2018, and the first dispensaries opened in the beginning of 2019.

Here’s a breakdown of registrations by age:

Under 18: 0.20%

18-29: 13.42%

30-39: 22.52%

40-49: 20.79%

50-59: 18.52%

60-69: 16.73%

70+: 7.83%

And a breakdown by condition:

Pain (chronic, severe or intractable): 167,905

Post-traumatic stress disorder: 48,322

Fibromyalgia: 20,360

Cancer: 14,733

Spinal cord disease or injury: 7,438

Epilepsy or another seizure disorder: 6,677

Hepatitis C: 5,011

Multiple sclerosis: 4,422

Traumatic brain injury: 4,191

Crohn’s Disease: 4,168

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.