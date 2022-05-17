POWELL, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center is ready to build an outpatient campus in Powell, the fourth of four planned so far.

It’s the largest economic development project in the suburb’s history, City Manager Andrew White said in a release.

“Upon completion, it will serve the community’s health and wellness needs now and in the future as the region continues to grow,” White said. “The facility’s economic impact will help perpetuate access to superior public service and quality of life today – and attract future investments in the city. This is a great win for Powell.”

Medical center administrators will seek trustee approval for $7.4 million in architecture and other professional services to design the size and services at the campus, according to agendas for this week’s meetings. The resulting plan would determine the final project cost.

