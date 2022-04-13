COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A key Ohio State University executive who shaped the campus footprint for nearly a decade announced his retirement.

Keith Myers, vice president of planning, architecture, and real estate, will retire on June 30 and be replaced by Campus Partners President Amanda Hoffsis.

Myers has been at Ohio State since 2013, “guiding the university’s physical footprint, planning, and design decisions,” according to an OSU press release.

“Keith Myers will leave an indelible mark on the Columbus campus and was instrumental in planning projects like Mirror Lake, the University Square at 15+High and the Innovation District,” said Jay Kasey, Ohio State’s senior vice president in the Office of Administration and Planning.

