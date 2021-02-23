Ohio State Wexner Medical west campus outpatient complex to get $42M overhaul

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center plans a $42 million overhaul of one of the original outpatient complexes on west campus while it builds a huge neighbor across the street.

Morehouse Medical Plaza would be redone floor-by-floor through 2025, affecting 14 departments, to modernize and add disability accommodations. Trustees this week are being asked to add $37 million in construction costs to design and preparatory work approved in 2019.

The project includes an 8,500-square-foot first floor addition for registry, lab and waiting rooms and renovation of 105,000 square feet in the 370,000-square-foot tower built in 1984. Morehouse also would lose its signature exterior accent color, a Brady Bunch-era orange.

Departments will remain open, including some that will move temporarily within the building or off-site, in a seven-phase cascade of construction.

Morehouse, 2050 Kenny Road, will house the first full urgent care center on main campus. Since 2012 it’s had an evening and weekend clinic that isn’t certified as urgent care because it doesn’t operate enough hours in a year. OSU also offers same-day care for registered patients at its Upper Arlington outpatient site.

The medical center is building the largest of a series of outpatient care campuses across Kenny Road from Morehouse, part of the larger west campus Innovation District.. That $344 million, 385,000-square-foot complex includes outpatient surgery and the region’s first proton therapy center, a joint venture with Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

OSU plans a ring of suburban outpatient complexes that will have urgent care centers.

Other services in Morehouse include pre-operative assessment, weight management and rehabilitation for lung conditions.

Ohio’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation first built the J. Leonard Camera Rehabilitation Center for rehabilitation of injured workers, completing construction in 1986. Ohio State progressively leased more of the space until the BWC shut down its operations in the building in 2001. The university acquired the complex in 2005 and renamed it for donor Martha Morehouse.

For more, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.