An Ohio State University name, image and likeness collective has partnered with a new fan engagement platform to allow college sports fans to participate in student-athletes’ recruiting journeys.

Nonprofit collective The Foundation is teaming up with Five Star Fans, which launched in July. The Foundation will receive funds when fans support players who end up going to Ohio State.

Five Star Fans was co-founded by Tina Provost, a former OSU cheerleader. The site gives college sports fans the opportunity to buy “likes” for any dollar amount and apply them to the recruit they want to attend their university.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.