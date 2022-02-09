COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Ohio State University is updating the plan for the future of its physical campus.

Ohio State trustees this week will vote to approve spending $1.2 million to develop an update to the “Framework 2.0” master plan approved back in 2017, which resulted in the development of the west campus Innovation District and the University Square project at 15th and High.

Other Framework 2.0 projects included the $227.8 million Interdisciplinary Research Facility, which is currently under construction and due to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, and the university’s $165.3 million Arts District, set to be completed late this year.

Framework 2.0 also included new Wexner Medical Center facilities. The largest element of that, a new $1.8 billion inpatient hospital, is now under construction with a 2025 target completion date.

“The last (framework) was completed six years ago,” OSU’s Jay Kasey, senior vice president of administration and planning, told trustees this week. “It forecasted the need for many of the Time and Change projects … that we’re currently on the horizon to complete.”

The university is calling its updated master planning effort “Framework 3.0.”

It’s unclear what future signature projects might be completed in the university’s next phase.

Spending $1.2 million now will allow the university to contract with a planning consultant and engage in a 12- to 18-month process to update the existing plan, according to the university.

“Much has changed since the completion of Framework 2.0,” university documents say. “Framework 3.0 will include more detailed planning and recommendations for the Office of Student Life for student housing, dining, recreation, and support services.”

In addition, Framework 3.0 will take into account research funding goals and needed facilities, post-pandemic space needs, transportation and mobility, deferred maintenance needs, and future needs of the Wexner Medical Center, according to the university.

