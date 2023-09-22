COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University doubled its previous record for tech licensing revenue after more than a decade of effort — but isn’t really talking about why.

Commercialization income spiked to $18.8 million — $18.2 million after adjustment for pass-through payments to outside institutions — in fiscal 2022, according to the latest data available from the national licensing trade group AUTM. That was almost six times the $3.2 million reported the prior year.

The revenue source peaked at a record $8.9 million in 2019 after one-time payments from acquired spinoffs, then dropped for two consecutive years.

“We are seeing strong progress in our commercialization efforts at Ohio State and are pleased that we have hit a new record in gross licensing income,” Peter Mohler, executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge and acting OSU president until year’s end, said in a statement.

