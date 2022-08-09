The Oval is at the heart of the Ohio State University campus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Landlords who rent apartments to Ohio State University students will now have to agree to new rules imposed by the university in order to continue advertising their units on OSU’s website.

Ohio State this month created a new Off-Campus Housing Network, which requires participating landlords to agree to about a dozen commitments, including having a percentage of their units randomly inspected by Columbus Code Enforcement and the university, adhering to various safety rules, and meeting regularly with OSU officials.

The network is a “collaboration between the university and property owners,” said OSU’s Dave Isaacs, communications and media relations manager for OSU’s Office of Student Life.

“We’re obviously not making the choices for (students) but want to help them make the most informed choices that they can,” Isaacs said. “We’re not liable if something goes wrong, but we’re saying that these landlords have committed to these standards.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.