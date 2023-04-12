COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new Ohio State University name, image and likeness collective launches Wednesday, adding to the pool of organizations trying to maximize opportunities for athletes to benefit from new NCAA policies.

The 1870 Society, a for-profit organization, will operate in a slightly different model from the city’s two other NIL collectives, The Foundation (stylized THE Foundation) and The Cohesion Foundation, both of which are nonprofits.

The “product” offered by the new collective could include exclusive content, access to memorabilia, customized videos from players or coaches and more.

