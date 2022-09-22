COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A handful of Ohio State University football players won’t just be sporting new black uniforms for Saturday’s “blackout” game against Wisconsin.

Eighteen members of the offensive line will be walking into Ohio Stadium with custom-made black suits from Columbus retailer Pursuit.

“This was a fun one for us,” Pursuit founder Nate DeMars said. “This is probably the biggest brand we’ve been associated with.”

Tapping into sports partnerships has been a key strategy for the retailer. Pursuit launched its custom suit business with the Columbus Crew in 2017. It’s outfitted the U.S. Men’s Olympic Curling Team for the past two winter Olympics and last year it started a relationship with the Cincinnati Bengals through which it’s providing suits for the team’s Ring of Honor inductees.

